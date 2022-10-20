Buffalo man sentenced for assaulting elderly family member

According to prosecutors, Parks grabbed an elderly woman by the neck, picked her up and slammed her to the ground.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 20 years in prison for assaulting an elderly family member and violating an order of protection.

Kenneth J. Parks, 34, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Februrary 23, 2021, Parks grabbed an elderly woman by the neck, picked her up and slammed her onto the kitchen floor. In result, the victim hit her head.

While the victim was on the ground, Parks then put his right knee on the victim's chest and applied pressure to her neck.

The victim was later treated at the Sisters of Charity Hospital for a traumatic head injury and burses to her elbow, ribs and back, and the assault was reported to police.

Following the assault, Parks was arraigned on March 16, 2021 in Buffalo City Court and was released under supervision. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

The second incident happened on April 24, 2021. The district attorney's office says Parks knowingly violated the order of protection and unlawfully entered the victim's house through a porch window. The victim tried to run away, but Parks reportedly grabbed her and choked her.

The victim was able to get away and run outside the house, but while she was yelling for help Parks slammed her against a parked vehicle and proceeded to choke her. Parks then left when a neighbor came outside.

Parks was taken into police custody a short time later, and the victim was taken to Sisters of Charity Hospital to be treated for injuries to her head, neck, chest, ribs, right arm and right leg. Parks was arraigned the second time in Buffalo City Court on April 25, 2021.

On August 23, he was found guilty of one count of burglary in the first degree (class B violent felony), two counts of assault in the second degree (class D violent felonies), one count of aggravated criminal contempt (class D felony) and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

“I hope that the victim feels justice has been served by this defendant serving a significant prison sentence for his crimes," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. "I encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence or feels at-risk of abuse by an intimate partner or family member to contact my office for help. We have a team of prosecutors dedicated to investigating these crimes and obtaining orders of protection as well as a victim advocates who can help create safety plans and connect victims to additional resources,” said Flynn.

Judge Haendiges issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim, which will remain in effect for the next 20 years.

Fylnn also commended the Buffalo Police Department for their work in the investigations as well as the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program.