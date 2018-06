BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo man will spend a year in prison for assaulting a 7-month old child.

Frank Redd, 27, admitted to one count of reckless assault of a child.

Investigators say the child had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening brain injuries after the child was left in Redd's care earlier this year.

The child is still recovering form its injuries.

A nine-year order of protection was issued for the child.

© 2018 WGRZ