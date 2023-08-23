Buffalo man sentenced for crimes committed against coworkers at Mental Health Center and assaults while he was held in jail

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Bilal Wright was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of parole.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for crimes committed while employed at a counseling center and for assaults committed against deputies while he was in custody awaiting trial.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Bilal Wright was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of parole. He had pleaded guilty to four counts against him earlier this year.

In March of 2022, Wright assaulted a counselor during an appointment at the Main Street location of Spectrum Health and Human Services. He threw a computer monitor, punched the victim in the head, and hit the victim with a chair.

Despite another employee trying to keep Wright in the office, Wright escaped and while leaving ran into a female employee in a stairwell. There Wright pushed her to the floor, causing her to hit her head. Wright then subjected her to sexual contact before other employees were able to intervene.

Wright was initially arraigned on assault charges. He pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree (class “D” felonies).

When Wright pleaded guilty for the initial charges, he also pleaded guilty to assault charges for different incidents that took place while he was in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.

Wright had punched two Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputies. He also threw poop at one deputy.