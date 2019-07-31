BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Eric Everett, 37, was found guilty last month of predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony.

Everett had sexual contact with a victim who was under the age of 13 back in 2016.

RELATED: Niagara Falls man accused of kidnapping, raping neighbor pleads not guilty

RELATED: 50-year-old Buffalo man receives maximum sentence for attempted murder

RELATED: Buffalo man to serve maximum sentence for murdering girlfriend's son