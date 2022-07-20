Buffalo man sentenced to 25-years for fatal 2020 shooting

Josean Roman-Cruz, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man received the maximum sentence for fatally shooting someone on the city's lower West Side in 2020.

Josean Roman-Cruz, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision. Back in 2021, Roman-Cruz pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in first degree (class "B" violent felony) a week before his scheduled jury trial.

Officials say that on March 27, 2020, Roman-Cruz shot 50-year-old Wilfredo Justiniano multiple times around 7:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Pennsylvania Street and Lakeview Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Justiniano died from his injuries.