Buffalo man pleads guilty to throwing part of a pipe bomb through a window

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to throwing a partial pipe bomb and rocks at homes in the Town of Eden.

Adam A. Jones, 41, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree (a Class “A” misdemeanor.)

Investigators say Jones threw a rock at a home on Hillbrook Drive in Eden on March 6, damaging the window trim and siding.

Jones is also threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of another home on Hillbrook Drive on March 28, causing the window to break. Police at the time said the object appeared to be an explosive device and was thrown with the intent to cause 'public alarm'.

Jones was initially arrested in October.

At the time of the fake pipe bomb incident, police said that political messages were written on the device referencing Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's run for Erie County Clerk. 2 On Your Side asked Eden Police Chief Greg Savage back in October if they had any indication of the motive now that there's been an arrest.

"He indicated to us that he was paid to do this," Savage said at the time.

"We are trying to establish some connections between the people he claims were paying him and some other people that may have been involved."

The case was transferred to Hamburg Town Court after both Eden Town Court judges recused themselves from the case.

Jones' bail is set at $2,500 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

If convicted of the highest charge, Jones could face a maximum sentence of one year in prison. His sentencing has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 23.