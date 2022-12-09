Buffalo man pleads guilty to stabbing a victim in a NFTA Metro rail station

Contrelle Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of a man in an NFTA rail station.

Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, which is a class “B” violent felony.

It is reported that at 10:20 a.m., Feb. 27, 2022, Hornsby stabbed 53-year-old Donnie Reese in the Metro Rail Utica station. Reese was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Hornsby faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2023. He is being held without bail.