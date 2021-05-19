Buffalo man pleads guilty to shooting victim in a car with a child inside

The incident happened on October 14, 2020 around 11 p.m. on East Amherst Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting a victim in a vehicle while a child was in the back seat.

Ivan L. Gilbert, 26, appeared before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi and plead guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

The incident happened on October 14, 2020 around 11 p.m. on East Amherst Street in Buffalo.

Investigators say the victim was sitting in the the passenger seat of a vehicle parked outside of a store when Gilbert approached with a gun. They say Gilbert fired multiple shots into the vehicle, hitting the victim once in the neck. The victim survived.



A 4-year-old child was sitting in the back seat at the time of the shooting and was unharmed.