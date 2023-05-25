Buffalo man pleads guilty to shooting at Cheektowaga Dollar General

Travis Green, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a shooting that took place at a Dollar General in Cheektowaga in 2017.

In November of 2017, Green walked into the Dollar General on Union Road to request an employee application. Green reportedly became irate and went to the parking lot to get his high-powered rifle. He the shot multiple rounds into the front of the store while several people were inside.

One customer was shot. The 53-year-old man was taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries in his shoulder and arm.

Green then ran from the scene and was arrested by Cheektowaga Police. Another high-powered rifle and more than 850 rounds of ammunition was found during a search of Green's vehicle.