BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man plead guilty to federal drug charges on Monday.

Antonio Broadus, 33, plead guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute and the distribution of fentanyl. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a one million dollar fine.

The office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says that a person working for the Drug Enforcement Administration arranged to purchase five grams of fentanyl from Broadus. The next day they met for an exchange.

The Department of Justice says Broadus sold fentanyl to another person working with the DEA in January of 2018.

Broadus is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12.