Buffalo man pleads guilty to murdering his wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering his wife, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Allen Kazmierczak, 47, shot and killed his wife, Melissa Kazmierczak, 52, on August 4, 2019. The District Attorney's Office says Kazmierczak shot his wife multiple times inside their home on Stanton Street in Buffalo.

Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, a class A-1 felony. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Kazmierczak is set to return to court on December 7. He currently remains held without bail.