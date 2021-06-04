Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 slaying

Ruben Marchese, 56, pleaded guilty as charged to second-degree murder and weapons possession.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty as charged to a second degree murder charge for the 2019 shooting death of another man.

The Erie County District Attorney's office said Ruben Marchese, 56, of Buffalo also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

He admitted intentionally shooting 44-year-old Carlos Perez-Torres on Grimes St. in Buffalo back on May 15, 2019. The victim died at the scene.