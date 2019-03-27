BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man plead guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Western New York James Kennedy.

Marcos Mueses, 26, made the plea before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The district office said that Mueses, with help from others, sold controlled substances to someone working with the Drug Enforcement Administration on six different occasions. According to the office, testing showed the substances contained heroin and two types of fentanyl.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Chinese national charged with possession of firearm

New York woman sentenced for sex trafficking

Buffalo man indicted on cocaine, crack charges