Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of Clara 'Claire' Gomez

Marlon D. Servance, a 22-year old from Buffalo, was seen before a judge at the State Supreme court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession for a weapon in the Second Degree.

Servance met up with a woman he had a relationship with at a gas station, and after they an argument started, the woman drove away. She had another woman in the passenger seat with her.

Servance shot at the victim with an illegal handgun while driving in a separate vehicles on Jefferson Avenue and Best Street in the City of Buffalo. He then continued to pursue the victim further to Main Street.

His actions caused the victim to drive recklessly to escape him. District Attorney John Flynn reported that at one point they were driving 85 mph.

In an attempt to get away from Servance, the woman drove her vehicle on to the sidewalk Main Street near West Utica Street and hit 58-year old Gomez straight on. Flynn said that Gomez died instantly.