Buffalo man pleads guilty for shooting, killing 48-year-old man on Grimes Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 32-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter for fatally shooting a man in City of Buffalo last summer.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Jonathan Williams, also known as "Blaze," shot a victim multiple times outside of a tavern on Grimes Street around 1:30 a.m. on May 16, 2021. Thomas Martin, 48, died at the scene from his injuries.

Williams pleaded guilty Friday to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he's sentenced in July.