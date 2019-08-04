BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to hurting his 2-month-old daughter during the fall of 2017 in a home on Abbott Road.

District Attorney John Flynn says Ziaire Davis is eligible for youthful offender status because of his age when the incident happened.

The child is continuing to get better, but she is still dealing with the effects of her injuries.

If he gets youthful offender status, Davis could face a maximum of four years in jail. He will be sentenced in June.

