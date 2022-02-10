Buffalo man pleads guilty to hit and run accident

Haitham Kassem, 24, plead guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, resulting in serious physical injury.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a hit and run accident that injured a pedestrian.

Haitham Kassem, 24, plead guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, resulting in serious physical injury.

The accident happened October 20, 2020 on Seneca Street in South Buffalo.



Investigators say Kassem hit a pedestrian on the shoulder of the road after they crossed the street near Princeton Place. They say Kassem originally stopped, but then drove away without reporting the accident.

The 63-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He continues to recover after undergoing several surgeries.