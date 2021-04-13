Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun charge

Quentin Suttles appeared in court Tuesday, just as his jury trial was set to begin this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man, involved in a scuffle with Buffalo Police last year that led to misconduct allegations against two officers, has pleaded guilty to criminal possession of weapon in a separate incident.

Investigators say Buffalo Police officers were on patrol at the intersection of Mohr Avenue and Broadway on September 8, 2019, when they noticed a female driver speeding on Broadway. When officers stopped the vehicle, they allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana and say they saw marijuana in the vehicle.

While trying to search the vehicle, officers say Suttles, who was a backseat passenger, refused to exit the vehicle and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle. During the struggle with police, one officer said he felt a gun on Suttles. According to officers, they found an illegal, loaded 9mm gun on Suttles. He was then arrested.

Suttles could face up to the 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in June on this charge. He currently remains released on $35,000 bail previously posted.

This wasn't the only time Suttles had a run in with police during a traffic stop.

In May 2020, Suttles was pulled over by Buffalo Police for a traffic stop on Madison and Eagle Streets. According to Suttles, he had just left a gas station on Jefferson Avenue, where he noticed officers, in his words, "staring" at him.

On police body cam video, one of the officers is asking about marijuana in the vehicle. Suttles is heard saying "no, we just got done smoking."

No drugs were found in the vehicle.

A citizen captured video of the incident. It is graphic and disturbing as one of the officers is seen repeatedly punching Suttles in the face

Suttles told 2 On Your Side last month that he thought he was going to die on the ground at the hands of police.