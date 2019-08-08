BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Darrius R. Outling, 50, faces up to four years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced November 4.

The district attorney's office says that Outling used Social Security numbers that belonged to juveniles to obtain more than a dozen credit cards and to buy four vehicles, all totaling about $133,000.

They say he also sold Social Security numbers to others.

