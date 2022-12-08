Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatally shooting person in City's Seneca Babcock neighborhood

Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, pleaded guilty on Thursday in State Supreme Court to one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a person in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood.

Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, pleaded guilty on Thursday in State Supreme Court to one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

He's pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Bashir Ingram, 30, outside a home on Keppel Street the night of Nov. 2, 2021. Ingram was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Tyler faces a maximum of 15 year in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m.