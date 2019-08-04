BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Ronnie Powell, 32, made the plea Thursday in the State Supreme Court.

Powell was arrested on July 13, 2018, outside a Hoyt Street apartment complex where Buffalo Police had executed a search warrant. Investigators say he was found in possession of packages of heroin that, according to lab results, contained fentanyl. He also had cocaine packaged for sale.

Powell faces up to 15 years in prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 3.

