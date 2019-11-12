BUFFALO, N.Y. — After pleading guilty to the distribution of heroin, a Buffalo man could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Victor Quinones, 23, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin on Tuesday, according to U. S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Quinones sold heroin to an individual working with the FBI on July 16, 2019. Two days later a federal search warrant was executed at Quinones' home on Leroy Avenue where he was taken into custody. During this search the the FBI recovered drug packaging and butyryl fentanyl.

Quinones admitted to selling heroin in the Buffalo area for approximately one year.

Quinones is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2020 for sentencing.

RELATED: Allegany County man charged in connection with fatal overdose

RELATED: Buffalo man sentenced to five years in prison on drug charges

RELATED: Two people arrested in Cattaraugus County drug raid