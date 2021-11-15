Buffalo man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl

The United States Attorney's Office said Henderson and his girlfriend/co-defendant discarded controlled substances out windows of the home during the search.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and distributing the drug, fentanyl.

Billy Henderson, 42, was arrested back in 2019 after the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security investigators found scales, packaging material, and 100 grams of the drug at a home on Newton Street.

The United States Attorney's Office said Henderson and his girlfriend/co-defendant, Denise Porter discarded controlled substances out windows of the home while it was being searched.

Henderson will be sentenced in February and Porter, was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $10,000,000.