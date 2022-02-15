Buffalo man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charges

Frankie Hancock admitted that he tried to engage in two or more acts of sexual conduct with two 11-years-old victims.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges involving two minors.

According to the news release, 35-year-old Frankie M. Hancock pleaded guilty before a State Supreme Court Justice to one count of Attempted Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree (Class “C” felony) and one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the Second Degree.

Hancock admitted that he tried to engage in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a victim who was 11-years-old between March 1, 2017, and February 1, 2019. During the same time, Hancock also admitted that he engaged in two or more acts of sexual acts with a second victim who was also 11-years-old.

When Hancock is sentenced he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.