Buffalo man pleads guilty to charges for shooting at Buffalo Police officers

Robert McBride pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to charges for shooting at Buffalo Police officers.

Robert McBride, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to one count attempted murder in the second degree (class "B" violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class "C" felony).

Police were approached by a person in the early hours of April 4, 2019 who said he heard gunshots and saw a man attempting to break into his daughter's car.

The police say they then approached McBride on Courtland Avenue, who matched the description given by the resident. McBride then pulled out his gun, pointed it at the officers and ran away. McBride then fired shots at the police.

No officers were injured.

An illegal handgun was recovered and was linked to McBride through DNA.