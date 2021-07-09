Buffalo man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

Demetrius Parker, 38, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 for the road rage incident that happened on October 10, 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Demetrius Parker, 38, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the road rage incident that happened on October 10, 2017. The incident took place near Hertel and Delaware Avenues.

That's where someone called 911 to report that a driver of a green minivan pulled next to the vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and threatened to shoot him.

Two Buffalo Police officers, about 30 minutes later, spotted the minivan on Olympic Avenue and began a traffic stop. Prosecutors say Parker attempted to drive away while an officer was hanging halfway in the vehicle.

After the vehicle stopped across Alma Avenue and in front of a home, Buffalo Police say they found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol next to the driver's seat.

The person who had called 911 was taken to the scene, where he identified Parker as the person who threatened him.

Parker had been banned from being able to possess a firearm based on a March 2006 conviction.