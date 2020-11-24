Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder using a samurai sword

The victim was taken to ECMC where she was treated for cuts to her head, arms, hand, thighs and back.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder Tuesday in State Supreme Court.

Benjamin Frost, Sr., 61, admitted to attacking a female victim with a samurai sword with the intent to kill her inside an apartment at the Kenfield Homes on Edison Avenue in Buffalo in March 2019.

The woman was taken to ECMC where she was treated for cuts to her head, arms, hand, thighs and back. She is still recovering from those injuries.