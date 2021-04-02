Buffalo man pleads guilty to 2020 burglary on Military Road

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Jason R. Graham admitted to knowingly and unlawfully entering a home on Military Road in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old Buffalo man faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to burglary.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Jason R. Graham admitted to knowingly and unlawfully entering a home on Military Road in the City of Buffalo on January 20, 2020.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says Graham broke a kitchen window with a brick early in the morning.

Once inside the residence, Graham assaulted the homeowner and demanded money. He then fled with an unknown amount of cash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A pair of earbuds were later found by investigators in the hallway near where Graham left the house. The District Attorney's Office says the earbuds were swabbed for DNA, which linked Graham to the burglary.

Graham pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the second degree, a class C violent felony, and is set to return to court for sentencing on March 10. The District Attorney's Office says he will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

Graham remains held without bail.