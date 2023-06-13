Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge related to shooting

Victor Cramer-Williams, 28, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting that killed another person.

Victor Cramer-Williams, 28, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Investigators say Cramer-Williams intentionally fired multiple shots at another man using an illegal gun inside an apartment on Auburn Avenue on January 25, 2022. A second person was also hit by gunfire. Cramer-Williams fled the scene, according to police.

Both victims of the shooting were taken to ECMC by ambulance. The male victim, 47, was taken to ECMC and treated for his injuries.

A female victim, Erica M. Ralston, 37, of Buffalo died several days later.

Buffalo Police, US Marshals and the FBI Task Force located Cramer-Williams at a residence on W. Utica Street on April 14, 2022. He jumped out a window and onto a garage roof to evade arrest. After a brief foot chase, police tased Cramer-Williams and then taken into police custody.