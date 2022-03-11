Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2021 death

Troy K. Holman, 22, faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced on Jan. 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for his involvement in the May 15, 2021, murder of Tomas C. Sanchez.

Troy K. Holman, 22, and another defendant attacked and killed 35-year-old Sanchez on Ashley Street in May of 2021, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Holman could face up to 15 years in prison when sentenced.

Mikel Ayala, 21, is already serving 18 years to life for murder in the case.