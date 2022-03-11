x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2021 death

Troy K. Holman, 22, faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced on Jan. 24.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for his involvement in the May 15, 2021, murder of Tomas C. Sanchez

Troy K. Holman, 22, and another defendant attacked and killed 35-year-old Sanchez on Ashley Street in May of 2021, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. 

RELATED: Buffalo man sentenced for involvement in fatal Broadway-Bailey neighborhood stabbing

Holman could face up to 15 years in prison when sentenced.

Mikel Ayala, 21, is already serving 18 years to life for murder in the case.

Holman faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced on Jan. 24.

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out