Buffalo man pleads guilty in officer-involved shooting incident

Dominique D. Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of Menacing a Police Officer or Peace Officer in Erie County Court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to menacing a police officer in connection with a police-involved shooting in March 2022.

Four Buffalo Police officers responded to 911 call on March 14, 2022 from Thomas stating someone was threatening to kill him. When officers arrived, they found Thomas standing in a stairwell of an apartment building, holding a knife.

Buffalo Police released the body cam footage from that incident.

In the video, officers are seen speaking to Thomas, who is holding the knife. The officers leave the apartment building with Thomas following them, still holding the knife. Officers ordered Thomas to drop the knife and offered to get him help multiple times. The video shows Thomas advancing towards the officers before charging at them. Two officers then fired multiple shots at Thomas, striking him.

Thomas was taken to ECMC where he was treated for his injuries. The officers were not injured.

The Erie County District Attorney's office investigated the officer-involved shooting and determined the officers' actions were justified and the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Thomas faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced in September. He continues to be held without bail.