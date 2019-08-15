BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to charges of false information and hoaxes, in connection to bomb hoaxes in October 2018.

James Timpanaro, 55, appeared in federal court Thursday and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. attorneys say that Timpanaro placed suspicious devices at the South District Buffalo Police station on October 26, 2018, plus another one the next day outside of a post office, also on South Park Avenue.

With the post office device, a note read, "RESIST COMMUNISM, THE POLICE STATE AND THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY."

RELATED: Man who walked out of VA hospital indicted in bomb hoax

RELATED: Buffalo man charged with bomb hoaxes who escaped from VA Hospital has been found

RELATED: Buffalo man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found