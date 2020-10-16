Buffalo man pleads guilty for fatal stabbing at Elmwood Avenue plaza

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to four years in prison for his guilty plea in the stabbing death of another man last spring.

Frederick Jordan, III, 38, pleaded guilty to a single count of Criminally Negligent Homicide, a felony. He admitted to attacking 41-year-old Duane Donaldson during a dispute in the parking lot of an Elmwood Ave. plaza in May. Despite the intervention of an off-duty firefighter who tried to intervene, Donaldson died at the scene.