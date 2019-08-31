CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday to committing a road rage assault in the Town of Cheektowaga back in December. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Rakeem Scott, 28, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of assault in the third degree, which is a misdemeanor.

Scott was driving on Walden Avenue on December 19, when he stopped at an intersection to confront another driver. Scott dragged Matthew Rudy out of the vehicle and punched him in the face a number of times before running off. Rudy was taken to Erie County Medical Center with a number of serious facial injuries, some that required surgery.

Scott's brother was initially charged for the incident; however, charges were dismissed and the DA's office charged Scott instead.

Scott faces a maximum of one year in jail when he's sentenced in November.

