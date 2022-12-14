x
Buffalo man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in connection to stabbing

Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing 18-year-old Malcalm Davis during a burglary at the Shaffer Village apartments last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Wednesday admitted to a deadly stabbing in Riverside from just over a year ago.

He could get life without parole when he's sentenced in February.

Back in March, prosecutors alleged that in November of 2021, Grooms stabbed Davis inside a home on Lower East Lane in the City of Buffalo. The stabbing is said to have happened during a burglary.

Davis died from his injuries at the scene.

