Buffalo man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in connection to stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Wednesday admitted to a deadly stabbing in Riverside from just over a year ago.

Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing 18-year-old Malcalm Davis during a burglary at the Shaffer Village apartments last year.

He could get life without parole when he's sentenced in February.

Back in March, prosecutors alleged that in November of 2021, Grooms stabbed Davis inside a home on Lower East Lane in the City of Buffalo. The stabbing is said to have happened during a burglary.

Davis died from his injuries at the scene.

