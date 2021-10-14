Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony assault charge, faces 7 years in prison

Carlos J. Rosa, 24, pleaded guilty to slashing another man across the face during an altercation that happened on New Year's Day in 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to slashing another man across the face during an altercation that happened on New Year's Day in 2020.

Carlos J. Rosa, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree assault, a Class D felony. His jury trial was scheduled to begin next week.

Rosa, a two-time violent felony offender, faces up to seven years in prison at his sentencing hearing on Thursday, December 9. He was remanded without bail, and the victim received an order of protection.