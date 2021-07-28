Buffalo man pleads guilty in attempted sexual assault

Dorian Harold, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal sexual act in Erie County Court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempting sexual assault on another patient at ECMC.

Dorian Harold, 28, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree (class "C" felony).

Harold was a patient at ECMC on May 9, 2019 where he attempted to forcibly engage in sexual conduct with another patient who was physically disabled.