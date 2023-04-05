Buffalo man pleads guilty to arson charge for firing flare gun into Amherst house

Dino Bruscia, 30, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the 3rd degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to charges for firing a flare gun into a home.

Dino Bruscia, 30, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the third degree. This plea comes a week before his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

In December of 2019, Bruscia shot a flare gun into a home on Arcadian Drive in the Town of Amherst. This caused damage to the dining room of the house.

Bruscia faces up to 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender in June. He is not being held on bail.

Last year, co-defendant 21-year-old Christian McCaffrey of Williamsville was sentenced to three years of probation.

McCaffrey also admitted to repeatedly harassing the victim with phone calls and texts. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.