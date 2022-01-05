Buffalo man pleaded guilty to summer 2020 fatal stabbing

Anthony Daniels pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to fatal stabbing of a 64-year-old man in July of 2020.

Anthony Daniels, 57, also known as Tony Daniels, Tony Ziegler and “Zig,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B felony.

It is alleged that Daniels stabbed 64-year-old Daryl Carter in the vicinity of East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue during an altercation that took place on around 8:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Carter died at the scene.