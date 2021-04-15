Buffalo man listed in stable condition after shooting on 18th Street

Buffalo Police say the incident appeared to be a robbery Wednesday night. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after being shot multiple times in what police say appeared to be a robbery Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday on 18th Street, where Buffalo Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds in an upstairs apartment.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.