Buffalo man listed in stable condition after shooting on 18th Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after being shot multiple times in what police say appeared to be a robbery Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday on 18th Street, where Buffalo Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds in an upstairs apartment.
The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.
An investigation is underway. Buffalo Police are asking that anyone who has information about the shooting to call or text the confidential tip call line at (716) 847-2255.