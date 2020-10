The 26-year-old was brought to Erie County Medical Center just after 2 a.m. in a civilian vehicle, according to Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police say a man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Buffalo man was brought to Erie County Medical Center just after 2 a.m. in a civilian vehicle, according to police. He had a gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident, including if it happened near Broadway and Brownell Street.