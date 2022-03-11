Buffalo man indicted on murder charges for Riverside fatal stabbing

Caleb Grooms, 20, was arraigned on Friday and charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday morning on murder charges for a fatal November stabbing.

Prosecutors allege that during the early hours of Nov. 2021 Grooms stabbed 18-year-old Malcalm Davis inside a home on Lower East Lane in the City of Buffalo. The stabbing is said to have happened during a burglary.

Davis died from his injuries at the scene.