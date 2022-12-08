Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for stabbing his girlfriend

James Allen, 67, was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. —

A Buffalo man was arraigned in State Supreme Court on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident in November of this year.

On Wednesday, James Allen, 67, was indicted on one count of second degree murder, one count of assault in the third degree (class "d" felony), one count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanors) and one count of harassment in the second degree (violation).

Allen is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, 44-year-old Yashika Page, in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during an argument on Nov. 4. Allen is then accused of assaulting a teen boy.

Page was taken to ECMC for her injuries. The teen suffered a minor cut to his right hand during the assault.

On Nov. 11, Page died from her injuries. The following day, Allen was arraigned on one count of the second degree murder in Buffalo City Court and he was held without bail.