BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Monday, charging a Buffalo man on multiple cocaine and crack cocaine offenses, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced.

Derrius Cunningham, 41, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and distributing cocaine and crack cocaine. Those charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a $10 million fine.

The indictment said that between 2012 and February 20, 2019, Cunningham conspired to sell cocaine and crack cocaine. It also accuses him of using his Moselle Street house and two businesses, LaPearlaboo's Bar and Jeoni's Wingstop, to promote drug trafficking activities.

Cunningham was released Monday on conditions.