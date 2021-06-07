Buffalo man indicted on child sex abuse charges

Frankie M. Hancock, 34, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Buffalo man was indicted last week on child sex abuse charges.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, between March 1, 2017 and February 1, 2019, Frankie M. Hancock allegedly "engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct, including sexual intercourse, with a victim who was less than 10 years old." It's also alleged that during that same timeframe, Hancock engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with another victim who was under the age of 9 years old.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says an indictment warrant was issued for Hancock's arrest in April 2021. Following a traffic stop in Florida last month, Hancock was located and extradited back to Western New York.

Hancock has been charged with one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, and one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree. He was held without bail at his arraignment.