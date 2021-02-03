Buffalo man indicted on assault, gun charges

Jibreel F. Williams, 31, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with assault and gun charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says on May 30, 2020, Jibreel F. Williams was allegedly involved in a fight with an individual on Wyoming Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

It's alleged that during the altercation a victim tried to intervene and was allegedly hit in the face by Williams and knocked to the ground. As the victim attempted to flee, Williams allegedly shot the victim with an illegal pistol.

The District Attorney's office says the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his body, and survived the injury.

Williams has been charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony, and one count of assault in the second degree, a class D felony. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.