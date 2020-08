Andrello Brown was arraigned on murder charges for April shooting on Stockbridge Ave. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man continues to be held without bail following his arraignment on a grand jury indictment charging him with murder and weapons possession.

Andrello Brown, 36, is charged in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Clint Reeder. It happened on Stockbridge Ave. near Parkridge Ave. in Buffalo back in April.

If convicted of all charges, Brown faces a maximum of 25-years to life behind bars.