BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with a shooting in July.

Mario K. Washington, 21, is accused of shooting Shariff Jackson, 28, while he was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue July 1.

Jackson died at the scene.