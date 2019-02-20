BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday connection to a home invasion case in Tonawanda.

Todd Laraba, 41, faces up to 20 years in prison for the charges of Hobbs Act robbery and conspiracy charges, as well marijuana conspiracy, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said.

Prosecutors say the indictment stems from a home invasion case on September 28, 2017, where two men tied up an elderly couple with zip ties and placed duct tape across their mouths and eyes. One man stayed with the victims while the other went to the attic before leaving about 10 minutes later with what appeared to be a lockbox.

Prosecutors said Laraba's DNA matched DNA obtained from some zip ties at the scene.