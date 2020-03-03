BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County grand jury has indicted a Buffalo man who is accused of stabbing a woman to death and dumping her body near the Central Terminal.

The District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Antonio Lee, 30, was charged with murder in the second degree and concealment of a human corpse after Marguerite Reading, 53, was found in Paderewski Drive in January.

The criminal complaint in the case says that Reading was killed in Lee's apartment on Albany Street, miles away from where her body was found. An autopsy revealed that Reading was stabbed to death.

If convicted, Lee faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Lee is scheduled to return to court May 1 for a pretrial hearing. He is currently being held without bail.

